Previous
64 / 365
Another from Cornwall
Another sent from my daughter whilst she was on holiday last week. A lovely empty peaceful beach shot.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
cornwall-beach-footprints-march
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful scene and composition with the footprints in the sand - fav
March 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great leading line
March 11th, 2024
