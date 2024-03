Lovely Lady

A crude oil tanker registered in Malta coming into Middlesbrough being guided into Teesmouth by 4 tugs. In the foreground is Paddys Hole filled with the ever colourful mix of small fishing boats. The weather was a balmy 10c but no-real sunshine and the skies remained grey. There is always such a diverse mixture of traffic to see while you watch the world go by.

