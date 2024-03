What are you looking at?

We had a trip to Whitby today, it was milder, temps of 12C very blustery and even weak sunshine, It was a nice trip, not too busy and we managed to get parked, I got a few shots that I will post over the next few days, the gulls were very obliging and this one looked me in the eye and told me to get on with it before he flew away!

Nicer on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.