Waterlogged

Hubbies idea of a joke, the ducks the kids play with ended up on our pool of a back garden!! There has been so much rain it’s impossible to walk on the grass or what is laughingly left of it. This is the sight that greeted me yesterday, taken from our upstairs window. You can see the reflection in the standing water. We managed to get a cut between deluges and some moss killer spread and as you can see it grew a lot more moss than grass. We are hoping it dries out soon and the grass seed starts to grow to give us a lawn for the summer.

