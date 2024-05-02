Previous
Pink by craftymeg
116 / 365

Pink

A lovely bunch of chrysanthemums brought by my family, they’re so pretty and have flowered for such a long time.
Nicer on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
They are very sweet.
May 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty pink !
May 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up snd detail, such gorgeous flowers
May 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise