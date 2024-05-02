Sign up
Pink
A lovely bunch of chrysanthemums brought by my family, they’re so pretty and have flowered for such a long time.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
pink
,
-chrysanthemum-cut-flower
Dianne
ace
They are very sweet.
May 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty pink !
May 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up snd detail, such gorgeous flowers
May 2nd, 2024
