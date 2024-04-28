Previous
Apple blossom by craftymeg
112 / 365

Apple blossom

The apple blossom is at long last showing its colours, it’s taken such a long while to get as pretty as this, everything is so late.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous buds and blooms!
April 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - and what a crop you should have if all goes to plan ! fav
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise