Previous
112 / 365
Apple blossom
The apple blossom is at long last showing its colours, it’s taken such a long while to get as pretty as this, everything is so late.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
2
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4128
photos
161
followers
71
following
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Tags
apple
,
-blossom-spring-
Mags
ace
Gorgeous buds and blooms!
April 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - and what a crop you should have if all goes to plan ! fav
April 28th, 2024
