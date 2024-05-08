Previous
Poppies by craftymeg
Poppies

Our poppies are flowering in the front garden. They are so cheerful and in the sunshine they pop. Such a pretty mix of yellows and oranges.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Margaret Brown

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful, I love the variety of colours!
May 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
So pretty!
May 8th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Gorgeous- I love poppies
May 8th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful poppies, so cheerful
May 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Your poppies are pretty perfect! Beautiful
May 8th, 2024  
carol white ace
A beautiful display. Fav 😊
May 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
May 8th, 2024  
Michelle
These are beautiful, a colour I've not seen before
May 8th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty
May 8th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful garden of poppies. These poppies are so different from our California poppies.
May 8th, 2024  
