Poppies
Our poppies are flowering in the front garden. They are so cheerful and in the sunshine they pop. Such a pretty mix of yellows and oranges.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
8th May 2024
8th May 24
10
6
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4138
photos
161
followers
71
following
poppies-orange-yellow-may
,
-spring-perennial
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful, I love the variety of colours!
May 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
So pretty!
May 8th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Gorgeous- I love poppies
May 8th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful poppies, so cheerful
May 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Your poppies are pretty perfect! Beautiful
May 8th, 2024
carol white
ace
A beautiful display. Fav 😊
May 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
May 8th, 2024
Michelle
These are beautiful, a colour I've not seen before
May 8th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty
May 8th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful garden of poppies. These poppies are so different from our California poppies.
May 8th, 2024
