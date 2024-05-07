Previous
Patchwork by craftymeg
121 / 365

Patchwork

Beautiful and green, you can see what a wet year we are having. Taken the other day, no sunshine,just grey skies, this is Fryupdale.
Better on black

Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s wonderful to zoom in… wonderful English countryside… a fav!
May 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful green of Spring with all those neat patchwork squares ! fav
May 7th, 2024  
carol white ace
Lovely patchwork fields and scenery. Fav 😊
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise