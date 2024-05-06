Previous
At last by craftymeg
120 / 365

At last

The fields are at last full off spring lambs, it’s been such a cold spring the farmers must have kept them inside. All of a sudden the empty fields are full of older lambs and mamas.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - they certainly like the milder weather - as they bask in the sun ! fav
May 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise