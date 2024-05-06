Sign up
120 / 365
At last
The fields are at last full off spring lambs, it’s been such a cold spring the farmers must have kept them inside. All of a sudden the empty fields are full of older lambs and mamas.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
ewes-sheep-lambs-spring-may
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - they certainly like the milder weather - as they bask in the sun ! fav
May 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 6th, 2024
