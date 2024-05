Street

The hamlet of Street taken from the road. It’s a lovely little village in a very pretty part of Fryupdale. The vale is so green, it was just a shame the weather was dull although the temps were around 15-16C. Fryupdale is a horseshoe shaped Dale of beautiful green fields and farmlands, such a pretty place.

