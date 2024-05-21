Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Along the dale
Farndale is so beautiful, this is another of our journey along the narrow Dale road that meandered along the valley ridges and floor.
Best on black
Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4151
photos
160
followers
71
following
Tags
farndale
,
-north—york-
,
moors-may
Michelle
Lovely capture of this lush green area
May 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
A very lovely capture with that view and all of the greens. What do folks do when another care comes in the opposite direction? Doesn't look like there's enough room to go around.
May 21st, 2024
