Along the dale by craftymeg
135 / 365

Along the dale

Farndale is so beautiful, this is another of our journey along the narrow Dale road that meandered along the valley ridges and floor.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Margaret Brown

Michelle
Lovely capture of this lush green area
May 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
A very lovely capture with that view and all of the greens. What do folks do when another care comes in the opposite direction? Doesn't look like there's enough room to go around.
May 21st, 2024  
