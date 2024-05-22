Sign up
Dwarf Rhododendron
Such a pretty candy colour, just wish our soil was good enough to support one of this variety.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
rhododendron-dwarf-pink-spring-flower
Catherine P
Those colours are beautiful
May 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty !
May 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
filling the frame is perfect
May 22nd, 2024
