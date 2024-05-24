Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
138 / 365
Farndale again
Such a picturesque vale, I took quite a few photos, this I think is my last one. Beautiful and green , I’ve got to go again before the freshness wears off!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4154
photos
160
followers
71
following
37% complete
View this month »
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 12
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farndale-spring-greenery-view-vale-drystone-wall-may
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely green fields !
May 24th, 2024
carol white
ace
Beautiful scenery. Fav 😊
May 24th, 2024
julia
ace
Lots of green tones.. Nice view..
May 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close