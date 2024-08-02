Sign up
208 / 365
Photo bomb!
Such a colourful dahlia with a little fly caught just as I took the shot
Blings on black!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4224
photos
158
followers
70
following
56% complete
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Tags
dahlia-wasp-summer-august-colourful
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav, a great close-up and frame filler with this beautiful dahlia and fly ! Such beautiful colours in the petals !
August 2nd, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely macro capture. Fav 😊
August 2nd, 2024
