Photo bomb! by craftymeg
208 / 365

Photo bomb!

Such a colourful dahlia with a little fly caught just as I took the shot
Blings on black!

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav, a great close-up and frame filler with this beautiful dahlia and fly ! Such beautiful colours in the petals !
August 2nd, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely macro capture. Fav 😊
August 2nd, 2024  
