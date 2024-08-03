Amongst the heather

Another from the North York Moors, bell heather and cloudy weather, but so so beautiful.



The ling is nearly coloured and soon will take over from the bell heather. It’s a more pinky grey in colour with a fragrance that’s honey on the breeze on a summers night. We do try to visit on an evening when the fragrance is more heady, we never get sick of seeing the wonderful sight, it promises to be a good year too.

Nice on black



