Amongst the heather by craftymeg
209 / 365

Amongst the heather

Another from the North York Moors, bell heather and cloudy weather, but so so beautiful.

The ling is nearly coloured and soon will take over from the bell heather. It’s a more pinky grey in colour with a fragrance that’s honey on the breeze on a summers night. We do try to visit on an evening when the fragrance is more heady, we never get sick of seeing the wonderful sight, it promises to be a good year too.
Nice on black

3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Ole Kristian Valle ace
A beautiful shot from the moors. I've traveled there some years back, and enjoyed the area.
August 3rd, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture amongst the heather. Fav 😊
August 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
What a lovely capture!
August 3rd, 2024  
