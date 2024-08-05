Previous
Centre by craftymeg
211 / 365

Centre

A colourful variety of dahlia, the centre was beautiful, so vibrant. I couldn’t resist
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
This is a cracker!
August 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful details and focus
August 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful focus ,colour and detail ! fav
August 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
August 5th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely macro shot. Fav 😊
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise