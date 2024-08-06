Previous
Chocolate cream by craftymeg
Chocolate cream

These flowers were beautiful of this perennial plant. I’m not sure what it is but it was so eyecatching.
Nice on black

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Diana ace
Perfect capture and title for these beauties.
August 6th, 2024  
*lynn ace
such beautiful flowers
August 6th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful flowers
August 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So unusual ! - beautiful !
August 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Yummy title and great pic
August 6th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Very sweet.
August 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
August 6th, 2024  
