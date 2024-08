Pink and peach

Another beautiful dahlia, such a pretty peach and pink combination of colours. It’s no wonder they were one of my dad’s fav flowers. He grew all the varieties to show quality, cactus, incurve, pom pom, this is a reflex variety. I still remember the love he put into growing them.. He grew them for market on a Saturday, he had no trouble selling them!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.