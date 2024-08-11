Previous
Yarrow by craftymeg
Yarrow

A lovely vibrant red variety so pretty in the herbaceous border with the blues and yellow. This plant was full of flower and plenty more buds to come.
Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Casablanca ace
That is SO pretty. Like little stars set in red velvet
August 11th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous....I think I should find some for next year. So vibrant!
August 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty colour - a new variety I assume ! fav
August 11th, 2024  
