Previous
218 / 365
Pom Poms
Another beautiful dahlia, such a pretty colour. Lilac pink and white, the poms were huge.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
3
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4234
photos
158
followers
70
following
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
YEAR 12
Tags
pop-pom-dahlia-
,
summer-floral-tuber
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like your focus choice. Lovely big puff balls!
August 12th, 2024
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
August 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and petal shapes!
August 12th, 2024
