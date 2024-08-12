Previous
Pom Poms by craftymeg
Pom Poms

Another beautiful dahlia, such a pretty colour. Lilac pink and white, the poms were huge.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th August 2024

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
LManning (Laura) ace
I like your focus choice. Lovely big puff balls!
August 12th, 2024  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
August 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful color and petal shapes!
August 12th, 2024  
