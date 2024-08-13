Previous
Kitten Sittin’ by craftymeg
Kitten Sittin’

We are looking after our daughters families new kittens, they are 10 weeks old and growing so fast. They are litter siblings a boy and girl, they are so full of energy and have taken over. Their natures are so different, the boy is on the right so fluffy and is a cuddle bum, not frightened of anything and is happy to come to you even though he doesn’t know you. The little girl is short haired and very cautious, but yesterday she decided she needed a cuddle, she doesn’t like being held but will sit next to you quite happily..
The place is an uproar, toys everywhere and I think I really will be quite happy to have a cuddle when we visit each week, I’m too old to start again, and unfortunately I know my limits, lol.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just gorgeous - fav
August 13th, 2024  
Michelle
Aww they are cut, the black one is adorable, the girl looks like my female cat use to look 'sly' and would bop the male to get him to move so she could have the warm spot!
August 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
They are so cute… never old… a little grown up now
There’s a wonderful saying and it’s so much fun, I’ve written it on 365 a few times… ‘ always act your shoe size’. I’ll forever be 9 yrs old.
August 13th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah the expressions on their faces!!
August 13th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
They are darling! Lovely image showing their different personalities.
August 13th, 2024  
