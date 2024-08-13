Kitten Sittin’

We are looking after our daughters families new kittens, they are 10 weeks old and growing so fast. They are litter siblings a boy and girl, they are so full of energy and have taken over. Their natures are so different, the boy is on the right so fluffy and is a cuddle bum, not frightened of anything and is happy to come to you even though he doesn’t know you. The little girl is short haired and very cautious, but yesterday she decided she needed a cuddle, she doesn’t like being held but will sit next to you quite happily..

The place is an uproar, toys everywhere and I think I really will be quite happy to have a cuddle when we visit each week, I’m too old to start again, and unfortunately I know my limits, lol.

Nice on black



