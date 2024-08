Bide awhile

I caught this book stop as we passed it in Danby it has a selection of good books for sale a couple of seats a table, wall light and honesty box. Everything you could need for a relaxing brouse. It used to be a bus shelter but now I think it can be both! It’s nicely shaded and sheltered under trees, such a good spot.

