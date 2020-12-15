Previous
Optimism! by craftymeg
342 / 365

Optimism!

This sea angler was being very hopeful at the waters edge, but he wasn’t having much luck. Today was 7c and lovely mellow sunshine, it was worth the trip out.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg

