Cornwall by craftymeg
Cornwall

My daughter having a paddle, I love this photo, as old as she is she is still my little girl. She’s only been married 22 year and the grandkids both in university!
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot Margaret !
August 30th, 2021  
