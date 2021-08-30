Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
236 / 365
Cornwall
My daughter having a paddle, I love this photo, as old as she is she is still my little girl. She’s only been married 22 year and the grandkids both in university!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3156
photos
180
followers
79
following
64% complete
View this month »
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paddle-cornwall-beach-sea-sand-summer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot Margaret !
August 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close