She swung around and went into the chase by creative_shots
326 / 365

She swung around and went into the chase

A kingfisher flew by upsetting this Falcon so she raced off to catch it but lucky for the kingfisher he escaped
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Steve

@creative_shots
