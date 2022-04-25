Previous
NZ Falcon swooping low chasing a lure by creative_shots
NZ Falcon swooping low chasing a lure

I was lucky to get this shot as the fly so fast and very agile.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
kali ace
lovely wing spread, great opportunity to photograph these birds up close
June 1st, 2022  
