Around & around we go! looking for a spot to land by creative_shots
Photo 430

Around & around we go! looking for a spot to land

Nesting building time with this gannet, he was was circling around but eventually found a spot :)
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Steve

@creative_shots
