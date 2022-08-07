Sign up
Photo 432
If looks could kill...
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th October 2022 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
Love this close shot and the different eye looks from the light, hard to tell what is this bird when getting so close.
October 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
