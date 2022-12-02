Previous
Next
Organic Garden #10 Asian lady beetle sitting pretty by creative_shots
Photo 550

Organic Garden #10 Asian lady beetle sitting pretty

Perched to fly away - I flowered this lady all way up the stem of the flower and with a blink of the eye she flew away - just got her before hand :)
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise