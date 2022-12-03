Sign up
Photo 549
Organic Garden #9 Gorging itself on the yummy stuff
I noticed the bumblebees always have the flowers to themselves, the other insects kept away - head had time :)
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
0
0
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
Views
4
4
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th February 2023 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bumblebee
