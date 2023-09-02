Sign up
Photo 651
Photo 651
Trying not to disturb him...
Got fairly close to this fruit bat on the Daintree river - not often I see these guys
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
1
0
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd September 2023 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
bat
Yao RL
ace
wow, you got rather close, so cool to see their face. Amazing creature.
September 4th, 2023
