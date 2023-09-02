Previous
Trying not to disturb him... by creative_shots
Trying not to disturb him...

Got fairly close to this fruit bat on the Daintree river - not often I see these guys
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Steve

@creative_shots
Yao RL ace
wow, you got rather close, so cool to see their face. Amazing creature.
September 4th, 2023  
