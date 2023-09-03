Sign up
Photo 652
out numbered!
was a fun day in the boat winding around the river under the trees - we found a nest of these guys apparently they were mating!
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1022
photos
17
followers
11
following
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd September 2023 1:29pm
Tags
tree
,
snake
,
common
