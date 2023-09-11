Previous
Brahminy kite on the lookout... by creative_shots
Brahminy kite on the lookout...

Was told its quite a treat to spot one - glad i did - I wouldn't want to be a frog around this guy!
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Steve

@creative_shots
Chris ace
A nice looking bird. Nice shot.
September 18th, 2023  
