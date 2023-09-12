Previous
Next
Sitting high up in a tree, I noticed a crocodile near by by creative_shots
Photo 661

Sitting high up in a tree, I noticed a crocodile near by

I can see why he's up there but I would be worried about snakes....
I believe its a Radjah Shelduck.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise