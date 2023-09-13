Previous
Thank the heavens we have long lenses :) by creative_shots
Thank the heavens we have long lenses :)

Sitting on the bank of the Dantree river - she was soaking up the sun
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Steve

kali ace
great photo!
September 18th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
haha, looks nothing like a croc from this angle.
September 18th, 2023  
