while it was looking for food - we were looking a a crocodile...
while it was looking for food - we were looking a a crocodile...

Live life on the edge! It wasn't too far away from a crocodile - I'm guessing it was aware of it and kept an eye on it but geeeeeeee
Steve

ace
@creative_shots
