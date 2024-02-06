Sign up
Photo 706
I'm a bit naughty...
I got a bit too close to her and she flew away but then flew past me so I could get this shot. Sorry bird
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th February 2024 3:04pm
Tags
mallard
