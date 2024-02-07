Previous
Misty morning by creative_shots
Misty morning

7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Steve

@creative_shots
Delwyn Barnett
Wonderful! I love the lightness and high key of this shot - I guess helped by the mist. Awesome reflection and details as well.
February 10th, 2024  
Yao RL
Very cool high key shot.
February 11th, 2024  
