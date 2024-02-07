Sign up
Previous
Photo 707
Misty morning
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
1
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1077
photos
16
followers
10
following
193% complete
View this month »
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
7th February 2024 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
heron
,
faced
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Wonderful! I love the lightness and high key of this shot - I guess helped by the mist. Awesome reflection and details as well.
February 10th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Very cool high key shot.
February 11th, 2024
