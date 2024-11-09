Previous
Spoonbills daily exercise by creative_shots
Spoonbills daily exercise

Well, he was asleep - flew around the lake twice landed and went back to sleep - all done in a days work lol
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Steve

@creative_shots
julia ace
Great shot.. Spoonbills are quite ungainly..
November 12th, 2024  
