Wildflower Meadow.......

.........at Heligan Gardens...looking down to Mevagissey in the distance. This is a huge 12 acre field absolutely crammed with lovely wild flowers and their pollinators. There are paths cut through it so you can walk around without damaging or disturbing anything. They keep the seed and harvest it into separate packets to sell in their gardens shop. Thank you for being kind enough to place yesterdays pic on the TP and PP. Much appreciated :)