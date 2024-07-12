Sign up
Previous
Photo 1290
Gone fishing.........
.........or maybe just watching.......such a view! This guy was fishing from an area that clearly stated 'No fishing'...................as you do !
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
4
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
11th July 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
bat
,
clouds
,
st
,
fishing
,
austell
Diana
ace
Lovely candid and such a beautiful scene. There will always be some who ignore rules unfortunately.
July 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m guessing that he went to the school of “rules are made to be broken”.
July 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Perhaps it was a warning no fish left to fish??
July 12th, 2024
Brian
ace
A great story telling image
July 12th, 2024
