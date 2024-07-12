Previous
Gone fishing......... by cutekitty
Photo 1290

Gone fishing.........

.........or maybe just watching.......such a view! This guy was fishing from an area that clearly stated 'No fishing'...................as you do !
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely candid and such a beautiful scene. There will always be some who ignore rules unfortunately.
July 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m guessing that he went to the school of “rules are made to be broken”.
July 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Perhaps it was a warning no fish left to fish??
July 12th, 2024  
Brian ace
A great story telling image
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise