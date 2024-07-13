Sign up
Previous
Photo 1291
Going fishing.......
......these are some of the nets on the fishing boat 'Copious'.....waiting in Mevagissey Harbour for the tide.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
1
1
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
11th July 2024 11:00am
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
clouds
,
boat
,
fishing
,
harbour
,
nets
,
cornwall
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and scene, I love the colours of the nets. What kind of fish do they catch?
July 13th, 2024
