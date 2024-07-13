Previous
Going fishing....... by cutekitty
Going fishing.......

......these are some of the nets on the fishing boat 'Copious'.....waiting in Mevagissey Harbour for the tide.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
Lovely shot and scene, I love the colours of the nets. What kind of fish do they catch?
July 13th, 2024  
