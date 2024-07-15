Sign up
Previous
Photo 1293
Clouds............
....looking out from Mevagissey outer harbour wall towards Port Mellon and Chapel Point.....I have had a bit of a faff ! Thank you for your kind comments and FAVs on yesterdays pic and for placing it on TP and PP. Much appreciated.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
3
4
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1293
photos
64
followers
71
following
354% complete
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
11th July 2024 11:02am
Public
on the
Trending
page
sky
,
sea
,
clouds
,
land
,
mevagissey
Annie D
ace
wow! what a fabulous scene
July 15th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wow! Arresting on black
July 15th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture, great sky
July 15th, 2024
