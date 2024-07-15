Previous
Clouds............ by cutekitty
Photo 1293

Clouds............

....looking out from Mevagissey outer harbour wall towards Port Mellon and Chapel Point.....I have had a bit of a faff ! Thank you for your kind comments and FAVs on yesterdays pic and for placing it on TP and PP. Much appreciated.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
wow! what a fabulous scene
July 15th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow! Arresting on black
July 15th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic capture, great sky
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise