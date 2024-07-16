Sign up
New toy.....
...........this is my Grandson Kyden posing with his newest 'must have' item ! It is a 'Jumperoo' ....and he loves it.....He is 23 weeks old and only just big enough but he had great fun.
Thank you for all your kind comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for placing it on TP and PP. Much appreciated.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture of your little cutie, I bet that it is a lot of fun with so much to play with :-)
July 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a little cutie. We’re did those 24 weeks go.
July 16th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you. He really did enjoy it.
July 16th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
@wakelys
I know...whoosh......even his Mum was saying how quick it has gone (despite the long days and nights) !
July 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Adorable!!
July 16th, 2024
