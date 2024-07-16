Previous
New toy..... by cutekitty
Photo 1294

New toy.....

...........this is my Grandson Kyden posing with his newest 'must have' item ! It is a 'Jumperoo' ....and he loves it.....He is 23 weeks old and only just big enough but he had great fun.

Thank you for all your kind comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for placing it on TP and PP. Much appreciated.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful capture of your little cutie, I bet that it is a lot of fun with so much to play with :-)
July 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a little cutie. We’re did those 24 weeks go.
July 16th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you. He really did enjoy it.
July 16th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@wakelys I know...whoosh......even his Mum was saying how quick it has gone (despite the long days and nights) !
July 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Adorable!!
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise