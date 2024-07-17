Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1295
Home again, home again.....
....jiggety jig.......No...not gone mad.....the words just reminded me of a line from one of my very favourite movies....Blade Runner (the original one though)...Rutger Hauer at his very best.
Thank you all once again for your lovely comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for placing it on the TP and PP.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1295
photos
64
followers
71
following
354% complete
View this month »
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
11th July 2024 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
clouds
,
harbour
,
mevagissey
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close