Pentewen beach......

.......taken on my birthday last month, we spent a lovley sunny afternoon there and had late lunch in the local pub. Sun is shining tooday and I have been out clearing leaves and cutting back plants who think they can sneakily take over ! Thank you for your concerns about two of my kids travels yesterday. Hazel's flight did take off on time and she sent me a pic this morning of the view (which was lovely). Craig got to the caravan on the Lizard Peninsula through the rain and wind and they and their baby are settled in.