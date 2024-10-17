Previous
Pentewen beach...... by cutekitty
Pentewen beach......

.......taken on my birthday last month, we spent a lovley sunny afternoon there and had late lunch in the local pub. Sun is shining tooday and I have been out clearing leaves and cutting back plants who think they can sneakily take over ! Thank you for your concerns about two of my kids travels yesterday. Hazel's flight did take off on time and she sent me a pic this morning of the view (which was lovely). Craig got to the caravan on the Lizard Peninsula through the rain and wind and they and their baby are settled in.
Kitty Hawke

Diana ace
Lovely capture with so many different textures. Always good to know that the kids are safe.
October 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely beach scene. Pleased to hear that the family are getting their holidays.
October 17th, 2024  
