Hold my camera please....... by cutekitty
.........I said to Billy......while I dig 'something' out of my handbag......so he takes my pic...... not quite a selfie, but taken with my camera ! You can tell we are not going out anywhere atm !!
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

