Joyful things #2 by cwgould
Joyful things #2

My go-to bowl for cereal, ice cream, soup, chips, everything! It’s a souvenir from Capri, Italy. It lifts my spirit.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Marci

ace
@cwgould
