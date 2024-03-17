Previous
Drying Out by cynthiabres
4 / 365

Drying Out

After this turkey vulture landed on a tree branch near us, it spread its wings as if to dry out. It didn’t seem to be bothered by us.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Cynthia B

@cynthiabres
