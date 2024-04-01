Previous
Taking it Easy by cynthiabres
Taking it Easy

This eagle just stopped by on its way to his new nest. Took this photo while videoing taping him.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Cynthia B

@cynthiabres
Photo Details

